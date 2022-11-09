Alabama (WHNT) — Incumbent Rick Pate is expected to remain as Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries.

The commissioner race pitted the Republican Rick Pate against the Libertarian Jason Clark.

Pate was originally elected to the post in 2019. Before running for state office he served as mayor of Lowndesboro from 2008 to 2018.

With 84 percent of precincts reporting, Pate led Clark with 774,940 votes or 85.19 percent of the vote. Clark received 134,761 or 14.81 percent of the vote.

Pate has led the Alabama Department of Agriculture through the pandemic and has also worked on newer initiatives such as the state’s hemp growing program.

He has also worked with agricultural groups in the state to create Sweet Grown Alabama, a non-profit agricultural branding program to help Alabama farmers.