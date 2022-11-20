COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration is offering Georgia an extra day of voting in the senatorial run-off.

Georgian voters can go to the City Services Center on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cast their ballot for the senatorial run-off.

“We appreciate your patience in allowing the board to diligently study options and time to independently make the decisions that are deemed best for voters in this county.”

– Muscogee County Board of Election and Registration

