

ATLANTA (AP) – Amid criticism of other voting changes, few noticed in 2021 when Georgia lawmakers shortened the period between an election and a runoff from nine weeks to four weeks.

But the change is leaving less time to vote early before the state’s June 21 runoff. Opponents say the shorter runoff period is meant to suppress turnout. Supporters say the four-week period is challenging for election officials.

But they dispute charges of voter suppression. Only 10 of Georgia’s 159 counties started early in-person voting before Monday. Of 71,000 requested mail ballots, records show more than 13,000 hadn’t been mailed by Saturday.

Some election officials say a five-week runoff would improve things.