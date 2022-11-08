ATLANTA (AP) – Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch. Minutes later, Abrams went on stage and congratulated the governor.

The Associated Press had not yet called the race Tuesday night. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.

Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would have been the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she had won.