COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker is bringing his political rally to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Walker is steps away from the WRBL studio in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th St.
Watch part of Walker’s speech above.
by: Nicole Sanders
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker is bringing his political rally to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Walker is steps away from the WRBL studio in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th St.
Watch part of Walker’s speech above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now