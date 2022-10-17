The Atlanta Press Club will host a gubernatorial debate Monday night.

You can watch the debate here on WRBL.com via the video player above live at 7 p.m. ET.

All qualified candidates have confirmed their participation. They are: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

Donna Lowry, from Georgia Public Broadcasting, will be the moderator.

WRBL’s own Chuck Williams will be one of the panelists. He will be joined by Greg Bluestein from the AJC, and Jennifer Bellamy from WXIA.

The debate will be divided in three rounds. In the first round, candidates will be asked two questions each. In the second round, the candidates will question each other. In the third round, the panelists will ask questions to the candidates of their choice until we run out of time. There will be no opening statements, but candidates will have 60 seconds for a closing statement.