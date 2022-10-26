COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL, in partnership with Columbus State University, will be hosting a debate between the two candidates vying for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

WRBL anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins will be the debate’s moderators.

Debate questions will come from a panel of WRBL journalists, along with a CSU representative.

The showdown between the incumbent, Democrat Rep. Sanford Bishop, and the challenger, Republican Chris West airs on WRBL on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

West, is looking to unseat Bishop, who has held the seat for 30 years.

“The new district that we’re in, it’s going to be a razor close election just by the way it’s drawn. What’s at stake is the majority in the house, whether we have new leadership, whether Nancy Pelosi is speaker in January or not, and I don’t think she is going to be because Republicans are going to win a majority. In part because of our seat and how we’re going to defeat Sanford Bishop,” West said when WRBL spoke to him back in August.

While Bishop said his record of service to the community speaks for itself.

“It’s politics, but for me this is an opportunity to serve the people of Georgia, the people of the 2nd Congressional District, and I put people above politics. I want to use, and I have tried over my political career, to be able to use my position to have the process improve people’s lives through jobs and a stronger economy, better education, safe communities, a clean environment, affordable healthcare, a strong national defense, representing our values. I’ve tried to do that and I believe that my experience, my background, and my demonstrated record of service of being able to deliver for their needs, whether in times of flood, times of drought, times of pandemic, hurricanes, we’ve been there and been with the people and helped them through their political process to be resilient and recover,” said Bishop, when he spoke to WRBL back in August.

The debate will also be streamed on WRBL.com, beginning at 7:00 p.m Eastern.

