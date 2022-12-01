GEORGIA (WRBL) — Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Former U.S. President Barack Obama are meeting in Atlanta to encourage early in-person voting for the upcoming senate runoff election on Dec. 6.

Warnock and the former president are campaigning together at Pullman Yards on Thursday, Dec. 1 — the night before early runoff voting ends.

You can watch the rally live in the video player above. The program is expected to begin around 6:30 p.m. Former President Obama and Sen. Warnock are expected to speak around 7.