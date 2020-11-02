WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters for the 2020 Elections

Your Local Election HQ
The November 3, 2020 Election is almost here and it’s time to tune in as ballots are cast, results are counted, and the Office of President of the United States is elected once again.

WRBL is Your Local Elections Headquarters for the Presidential race between incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump, the 45th POTUS, and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden, the former Vice President.

Also right here on WRBL.com, you’ll find results for heated Senate races in Georgia and Alabama, as well as local races right in your counties across the WRBL viewing area.

Coming up on election day, you’ll start to see results come in as ballots are tallied and votes are cast.

Check back in on Nov. 3 for updated results after the polls close!

