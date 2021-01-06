 

 

WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters heading into last day of Georgia Runoffs

Your Local Election HQ

by: WRBL Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters as the eyes of the nation focus on Georgia and two Senate races take center stage.

Stick with WRBL News 3 as we bring you the latest updates in the races for U.S. Senate, where Georgia’s two seats, both up for grabs, will decide which party controls the Senate.

Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, an investigative journalist and the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church respectively, take on Georgia’s two sitting Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The polls are closed and the votes are being counted in the two tightly contested races for senate, as well as a state position for the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Check in with WRBL’s team coverage of the two senate races and a Georgia Public Service Commission seat as the results are tallied.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

51° / 33°
Clear
Clear 0% 51° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 58° 39°

Thursday

54° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 74% 54° 43°

Friday

50° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 50° 35°

Saturday

51° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 51° 31°

Sunday

53° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 35°

Monday

53° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

9 PM
Clear
2%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
2%
45°

43°

11 PM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
2%
42°

40°

1 AM
Clear
2%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
3%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
5%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
5%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
5%
35°

35°

7 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
34°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

43°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories