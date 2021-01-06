WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters heading into last day of Georgia Runoffs

WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters as the eyes of the nation focus on Georgia and two Senate races take center stage.

Stick with WRBL News 3 as we bring you the latest updates in the races for U.S. Senate, where Georgia’s two seats, both up for grabs, will decide which party controls the Senate.

Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, an investigative journalist and the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church respectively, take on Georgia’s two sitting Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The polls are closed and the votes are being counted in the two tightly contested races for senate, as well as a state position for the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Check in with WRBL’s team coverage of the two senate races and a Georgia Public Service Commission seat as the results are tallied.