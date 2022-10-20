WRBL will host a 2nd Congressional District Debate at Columbus State’s University Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 26th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The debate will feature incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop (D) and challenger Chris West (R).

The hour-long debate will air live on WRBL News 3 and will be livestreamed on WRBL.com.

WRBL’s Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins will be the debate moderators. The questions will come from a panel of WRBL journalists, along with a CSU representative.

The debate will be open to the public on a first come, first served basis.