Pop-up vaccination event held at Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Airport had a pop-up vaccination event in partnership with the Columbus Department of Public Health.

The event was held on Tuesday, September 14th at the Columbus Airport, inside the main terminal.

The Columbus Health Department was providing Pfizer and Jansen vaccines. All unvaccinated persons could walk-in – with no appointments needed. Masks are required by the CDC.

“We felt it was very important to offer this to our travelers who are passing through, and our tenants our local community,” said Airport Director Amber Clark. “We feel like this is a good central location where people can come and take advantage of the vaccine while it’s here.”

She went on to say, “We want to give everybody the opportunity to get a vaccine and increase that percentage, and so we felt this was super important for us to have this here for anybody in our community to access as well as our staff.”

Currently the Muscogee County COVID-19 vaccination rate is at 39%.