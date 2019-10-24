Popeyes to bring back popular chicken sandwich in November

(WRBL)–Chicken sandwich lovers can rejoice, Popeyes is set to bring back the popular chicken sandwich that took the nation by storm, and then left everyone wanting more when it became unavailable.

The sandwich became a huge hit in August when it made it debut, but after just two weeks supplies for making the sandwich ran out.

Bloomberg reports the sandwich will be back in the fast food restaurant in early November. Popeyes will also be hiring more workers to help deal with the additional business the sandwich is expected to bring.

According to Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Perales, Popeyes is hiring additional 400 employees. The restaurant may dedicate up to two people per store to make the sandwich.