Popular YouTuber says he fired ‘warning shot’ after man showed up at his door in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Steven J. Williams, a popular video game YouTuber better known to fans as ‘Boogie2988,’ reportedly fired a “warning shot” at a man who showed up at his door in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Monday.

The incident follows what Williams describes as a monthslong harassment campaign from a rival YouTuber.

“Unfortunately on Saturday this gentleman decided to drive over a few states to show up in Northwest Arkansas and start taking photos in the area, to prove that he was here, and calling me names on Twitter and tagging me in it,” Williams said in a video published on Monday.

Warning: Video embedded below contains graphic language

Ok so I have to be careful what I say as this is now a criminal investigation. But I wanted to try to drive home the point that THIS IS NOT OK. do NOT come to a youtuber's house uninvited. do NOT make threats. Someone could have died.https://t.co/1ZkdKh5i4c — Steven Boogie2988 Williams (@Boogie2988) September 28, 2020

Williams claims he made it clear that he would pull a gun on the man if he showed up at his home.

An interview between the two men that took place before Monday’s incident appears to support Williams’ claim, with the local YouTuber referring multiple times during the segment to a gun and his willingness to use it if the man appeared.

According to video and audio published by Keemstar’s DramaAlert, the man allegedly showed up at Williams’ doorstep the next day, knocking and asking “Where’s the gun?” while yelling insults.

Williams eventually opens the door, gun reportedly in hand, and repeatedly asks the man to leave.

“Are you going to shoot me in your doorway?” the man asks.

“Yes,” Williams replied.

Williams again asks the man to leave and advises that he is about to fire a “warning shot.”

After being encouraged by the man to “fire it now,” one gunshot seems to be heard on the audio.

“I’m asking you to leave, man, please, don’t make me do this,” Williams says.

According to a video on the Boogie2988 YouTube page on Monday afternoon, Williams said the man left the residence shortly after the “warning shot.”

The Fayetteville Police & Fire Dispatch Log shows a “shooting” in the area on Monday.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, “we are investigating a harassment complaint.”

Williams, known mostly for his videos about gaming and video game culture, has been open about dealing with mental health issues on his YouTube channel, which has more than 4 million subscribers.

Williams and the man involved in the alleged incident could not be reached for comment as of publication on Tuesday.