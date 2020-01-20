Portland grooms’ wedding flash mob goes viral

News

Grooms married on August 24

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland couple’s wedding flash mob is going viral.

Taylor Green-Jones tells KOIN 6 he and his husband got married at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 24. Green-Jones is a dancer, but said his now-husband Isaiah is not.

Green-Jones teaches classes at local 24-hour Fitness Centers and said Isaiah takes his classes.

The DJ was the only one who knew about the flash mob and Green-Jones said the guests were shocked when the couple broke out into dance with some friends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories