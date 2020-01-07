Portrait Innovations closes overnight leaving customers empty-handed

A chain of photography studios suddenly closed all its nation-wide locations, including one in Columbus, according to multiple media reports.

Portrait Innovations, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, also appears to have shut down its website and social media accounts. When we tried calling the number for the Columbus location, at Columbus Cross Parking, the line was down.

The company so far has offered no explanation for the sudden closings.

This isn’t the first time Portrait Innovations has had financial problems. According to multiple business the reports, the chain closed 63 stores in August 2017 before filing for bankruptcy that September.

Portrait Innovations has over 100 locations across the country, with at least eight in Georgia and five in Alabama.