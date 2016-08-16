Positive Zika test reported in Lee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The State of Alabama is on high alert after the State Health Department reported 25 cases of the Zika virus.

Health officials say all the cases are travel-related. The health department adds that people in Lee County, as well as 15 other counties, have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials also say there is no vaccine or medicine for the Zika virus.

People infected may show symptoms of fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes. Officials say the best way to protect against the Zika virus, is to prevent mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves, staying in air-conditioned places, and remove standing water.