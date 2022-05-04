OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are investigating several fires over the past 24-hours at different locations to see if they are connected and if an arsonist is at work. Thankfully, so far, nobody has been hurt.

Early Wednesday morning, a homeowner along N 11th Street noticed a fire on the side of their neighbor’s home. The homeowner put water on the fire and called The Opelika Fire Department. It looks like a bale of pine straw had been set on fire next to the house. The fire was relatively small but did burn some of the home’s siding. At the back of the house, it looks like another fire had tried to be set but was not successful.

Side of home on N 11th Street where bale of straw set on fire

Shortly afterward, the owners of the nearby Golden Cherry Motel tell News 3 they noticed fresh ash and a large soot stain on the back wall of their motel, near the gas line. That fire seems to have extinguished itself.

You can see fresh ash and soot stain near gas line in the back of the Golden Cherry

Also, Wednesday morning, Opelika Fire responded to a large fire a few blocks away from the house and motel fires at a storage shop at 1006 1st Ave. The building was used as a storage facility for a local car wash service. The shop and contents were ruined.

Wednesday morning fire gutted storage shop on 1st Ave

Tuesday, Opelika Fire also responded to a shed fire along Frederick Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s fire at a storage shed along Fredrick Avenue

That’s four fires at different locations in 24-hours within the city. Opelika Fire and Police are investigating. If you have any information or noticed anything suspicious in these locations, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.