VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase ended in a crash in front of the Valley Police Department on Monday. The crash happened around 10:30 AM central time.

Credit: Lindsey Baughman

Motorist Lindsey Baughman captured a short video just after the crash occurred and shared it with WRBL.

Investigators are on the scene and are expected to release more details soon. We are unsure if anyone was injured and exactly what started the chase.

WRBL will share updates as we can.