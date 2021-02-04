Possible Kia, Apple partnership has West Point folks hoping initial reports are accurate

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) The rumors are flying in West Point right now after multiple reports that a new Apple-branded car could be made in the Georgia Kia manufacturing facility.

When two companies like Apple and Kia are close to a possible deal, the local folks are the last know.

Apple and Kia are not commenting on published reports that the two companies are close to a deal to make a self-driving electric vehicle in West Point.

And Gov. Brian Kemp’s office – which would likely be a party to any agreement — is saying this:

“Kia’s commitment to excellence and its strong partnership with the state only strengthens Georgia’s status as a leader in technology, innovation, and manufacturing.”

Others are talking – and hoping.

“Knowing the area and knowing the locals, obviously we wouldn’t know right off hand, but we are hoping that the ink does get signed on those papers,” said Ben Hamilton, owner of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza.

And it’s starting to sound a little like the 2005 lead up to the Kia announcement. Whispers. Nothing concrete.

West Point Mayor Steve Tramel says he knows nothing.

“I will find out about the same time you do,” Tramell said.

And that’s how these megadeals work.

“I have seen the rumors. I hope they are true,” Tramell said. “I have no knowledge whether they are or they are not. All we can do is hope that this will happen here in our community. There is no better place to make a car than West Point, Georgia.”

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza opened in West Point right after Kia did. Hamilton knows it could mean more dough

“… Having that being produced in West Point,” Hamilton. “I can’t imagine the possibilities. Job creation, sustainability for the future it looks like. We are just excited.”