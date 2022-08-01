TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping.

Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who is receiving medical attention. Chief Deputy White says they are investigating the possibility of a Kidnapping. We understand a person of interest is in custody after he was located in the Auburn area by U.S. Marshalls.

WRBL is being told this is a developing story, and more information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.