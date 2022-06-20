COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week we will see temperatures reaching into the 100s starting Wednesday afternoon. These temperatures could become record-breaking on Thursday.

Our current record high temperature is 106 degrees in late June of 2012. Although these temperatures are extreme, they won’t feel like last week’s hot humid air.

The atmosphere is much drier, causing a lower heat index temperature. Even with this drier air, make sure to stay hydrated.

By the end of this week, our temperatures will slightly decrease to the high 90s. We will see a chance of stray storms this weekend and into early next week.

Karissa Chilcote- UGA Intern 2022