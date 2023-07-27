OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A handful of workers at Baxter, a medical device manufacturer in Opelika, tell WRBL they were called to a meeting off-site Thursday morning and told operations would be shutting down in November, potentially impacting hundreds of employees and families. Baxter’s Opelika plant uses production technologies to make dialyzers for dialysis treatment.

WRBL traveled to the facility on Jeter Avenue in Opelika Thursday and spoke with security, requesting a statement from management regarding the situation. We will let you know when we hear back and how many employees will be impacted.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller confirmed Baxter does plan to discontinue production at their Opelika facility in November. Anytime a significant layoff is announced City of Opelika leaders try to provide assistance and help workers find new employment.

“We’re gathering information and expect to put something out early this afternoon, “ said Mayor Fuller.

In 2017 the medical device company completed a $270 million expansion project, doubling the size of its Opelika production facility, and workforce to more than 350 employees.

However, a January 2023 article published in MassDevice, which provides day-to-day coverage of the medtech and medical device industry, reported pending layoffs at Baxter due to an ongoing restructuring plan. They had announced earlier plans to separate renal care and acute therapies units, expected to complete by Q2. To address economic challenges, Baxter initiated a cost reduction program, aiming to save $300 million with less than a 5% global workforce reduction. Around 3,000 out of 60,000 employees may be affected. Difficult decisions lie ahead in their journey, said Baxter’s CEO, José (Joe) E. Almeida.

This is a developing story.