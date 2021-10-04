‘Pranksters’ in Gulf Shores golf course confrontation say they were the ones who were attacked

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Self-proclaimed YouTube entertainers come forward with a new video tonight and claim they were attacked by golfers after the group of social media pranksters disrupted play with blasts from an air horn.

I spoke with four young men today who say they are among the six behind the sound blast and the video. They all admit they did it on purpose, to record the shocked reactions of participants during a Gulf Shores tournament. Their plan, to produce a prank video that would generate views for their YouTube channel.

“We find it fun, we weren’t trespassing, we were at a homeowner’s house who lived at Craft Farms,” said Seth Randall. An edited, four-minute video, provided by the pranksters shows them hiding in the woods near that home, wearing camouflage clothing, and hitting the horn at least four different times. Eventually, one group of golfers became angry and confronted them.

“Know who you’re messing with before you do that, I kill people for a living,” said a golfer on the video. The YouTubers said they set out to do something harmless

“I’m going to say we were on the right side of it all which led to a few men being very aggressive,” said Chaidy Mack. What the pranksters also claim, but the edited video does not definitively show, is that a member of their video crew was tackled and, they claim, beaten by a golfer.

“We did not attack anyone, we were attacked and it was a prank that led to violence,” said Seth Randall. Exactly who hit who isn’t clear, officially. They dispute the initial report days ago that said the golfers were attacked on the course.

“They made it seem like we jumped them for having words with them, that did not happen, they made it seem like we attacked them, that did not happen,” said Bill Thomas

Gulf Shores police, on the record, saying some sort of assault did happen between the golfers and pranksters. At this point, no one, from either group, has been charged with a crime. Investigators have not publicly released the names of the golfers. So, we have not been able to interview any of them about what happened. After the altercation, and in the midst of an active police investigation, the YouTubers claim they did it for online hits, not to get hit; in the end, they say, a prank that got out of hand.