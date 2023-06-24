COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Earlier this week Gov. Brian Kemp announced 400 new jobs and $206 million in investment for Columbus.

The Pratt & Whitney announcement was made in Paris.

One of the takeaways is the governor and the state’s top industry recruiter say that Columbus is positioned to score more economic development wins.

It has been almost a year since Columbus scored a big jobs win like the one Gov. Kemp announced this week in Paris.

Last August AFB International – a pet food manufacturer — announced a $79 million plant in Muscogee Technology Park.

It’s under construction.

The Pratt & Whitney announcement was big according to Governor Kemp because it can help create momentum for more jobs.

‘And they love Columbus, and they love being in Georgia,” Kemp said of Pratt & Whitney. “That’s what we love hearing because we know we’re going to have a good shot if they’re doing something else down the road. Even, you know, in the next year or so or next five years.”

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President Jerald Mitchell agrees.

“It does a great deal from a marketing standpoint for our ability to reach and communicate with and support companies that have not found a home yet and are hoping they will also consider Columbus, Ga,” he said.

It is Pat Wilson’s job as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development to help bring companies and jobs to Georgia, then spread the wealth around the state. He was with Kemp in Paris.

“This is so this is exciting for us,” Wilson said. “Columbus really has hit a whole new level of participation and opportunity and leadership. You got a great team down there, and I know that they have enjoyed working with my team.”

During April, the Georgia Red Carpet Tour of business executives and leaders made a stop in Columbus on the way to Augusta for a weekend at The Masters.

“We just had the Red Carpet Tour down there,” Wilson said. “You know, we are seeing some really terrific opportunities. And I think Columbus is just starting to scratch the surface of some of the things that we can see.”

The economic development wins are creating high expectations. Just listen to this exchange with Gov. Kemp.

Reporter: Can we expect more economic development announcements in southwest Georgia in the coming months for the end of the year?

Kemp: Well, we have had a pretty good run here the last three or four months, Chuck.

Reporter: We are greedy down here, governor.

Kemp: I know. Well, you just got $206 million in Columbus. You had $800 million in Bainbridge, and over $450 million in Waycross. I mean, you are putting a lot of pressure on me.”