Pratt & Whitney to implement salary reduction and furloughs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pratt & Whitney executives sent an email to employees Tuesday morning saying the company will start implementing salary reductions and furloughs as the coronavirus pandemic impacts global air travel and demand for their products.

According to the company email, Pratt & Whitney’s military businesses remain strong, but the commercial businesses, which account for roughly 65% of Pratt’s sales are facing unprecedented market challenges.

Pratt & Whitney President Chris Calio said they have already implemented many cost containment measures, such as deferred merit increases, hiring freezes and discretionary spending cuts. But this won’t be enough to address the crisis going forward.

“We all know that the months ahead will be very challenging for all of us, both personally and professionally. But this is an incredibly strong and resilient company with extraordinary and dedicated people,” said President Chris Calio. “We will get through this, and come out stronger on the other side.”

The email continued saying that salary workers will be provided more information by Maureen Waterston or your local HR site leader. Hourly workers, our manufacturing and aftermarket organizations will communicate site-specific plans and employees at those sites will receive local communications with the details.