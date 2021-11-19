Pre-K teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WRBL) — It takes a special type of teacher to be able to handle pre-K students, but our One Class At A Time winner does it so well.

Meet Kylie Benton, a third year pre-k teacher at Creekside Early Learning Center in Phenix City. Mrs. Benton is known for her compassion, her patience and her dedication to her students. A natural leader, Benton serves as the lead pre-K teacher and collaborates with her co-teacher, Mrs. Jordan on activities that will provide fun, but also relevance to their students.

When asked about what she likes most about her job, Benton says it’s all about the students.

“The kids are the best part. This is a wonderful group,” said Benton “Just enriching their lives, it’s amazing.”

Mrs. Benton is excited to win the $600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In. She plans on using the money towards classroom supplies

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.