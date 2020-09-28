Pregnant woman struck, killed by gunfire during argument with boyfriend, police say

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A pregnant woman, and her unborn child were struck by gunfire and died following an argument with her boyfriend, police say.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East South Street, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon.

McLendon said police received a call from a local hospital about a woman who had arrived in a private vehicle, and who had been shot and was now dead.

The victim, 31-year-old Tyana Thomas, was 5-months-pregnant, McLendon said.

24-year-old Maleke Guillory has been charged with two-counts negligent homicide after police say he and Thomas were in a reported struggle with a gun when it went off.

McLendon said an initial investigation has revealed that Thomas retrieved the gun from a bedroom to approach a woman who had appeared at their home in an attempt to speak with Guillory.

“Our early reports suggest that Guillory was trying to keep Thomas from coming into contact with the alleged ‘other woman,’ McLendon said.

“We were told that that’s when a struggle began and the weapon discharged striking her in the shoulder hitting two major organs,” McLendon said.

In addition, he said, a 9-year-old was present in the home during the incident.

An early investigation also revealed that officers investigating the crime scene found a person at the home who had been paid and was allegedly attempting to clear all evidence that a crime had occurred, McLendon said.

“We stopped that person immediately,” McLendon said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

