COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room.

The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an accidental shooting.

The child was transported to a Columbus Emergency Room for treatment, where they are in stable condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Stick with WRBL News 3 on air and online for more details.