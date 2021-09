JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Now through Sept. 11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is run completely by volunteer, many of which have experienced loss due to suicide or attempted it themselves.

Angelia Craft, an activist for the North Carolina chapter of the AFSP, lost her husband to suicide in 2009. She is working to end the stigma of suicide and let people know there is no reason to feel ashamed or embarrassed to reach out for help.