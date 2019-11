FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is backing away from a proposal to ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with teens.

Trump announced a proposed ban in September, saying he wanted parents to be aware of what a problem vaping had become among teens.

But White House and campaign officials say he has since grown reluctant to move forward after becoming convinced that such a step could alienate voters he needs for re-election.