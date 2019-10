In this June 30, 2015, photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves as he arrives at a house party in Bedford, N.H. Hispanic leaders are warning of harm to Republican White House hopes unless the party’s presidential contenders do more to condemn Trump, who’s refusing to apologize for calling Mexican immigrants rapists and drug dealers. […]

WASHINGTON (AP)–President Donald Trump says he is nominating Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry in the top job at the Energy Department.

Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Perry plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.