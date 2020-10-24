President Donald Trump supporters host truck parade in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WRBL) – President Donald Trump supporters in Phenix City participated in a “President Donald Trump 2020 Truck Parade” earlier today.

Members of the Clay County Republican Party says they hoped to create the country’s largest pick-up truck parade to express gratitude to President Donald Trump. The parade was followed by a gathering at Phenix Motorsports Park. Once the parade ended, guest speakers, like U.S. Senate Candidate, Tommy Tuberville joined in on the celebration.

“I’ve had a great time; I’ve met some great people all across the great state of Alabama. People ask me everywhere, ‘Coach, why are you doing this? You don’t need the money, you don’t need the fame, or any of that.’ And I do not. I’m giving my salary to the veterans in the state of Alabama. The reason I’m running, is folks, we are in trouble,” says Candidate for U.S. Senate, Tommy Tuberville.

The route started at Ashland Industrial Park in Ashland and ended at Phenix Motorsports Park in Phenix City.