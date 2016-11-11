President-elect Trump may keep parts of Obamacare in place

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President-elect Donald Trump says he’s now willing to leave parts of President Obama’s healthcare law in place.

Mr. Trump had campaigned on repealing Obamacare and replacing it with something else. But he now tells the Wall Street Journal that he likes some of the provisions in the law and may keep them in place.

Two of those provisions include allowing children to stay on their parents’ healthcare plan until the age of 26 and the provision that prevents insurers from denying coverage because of preexisting conditions.

“I like those very much,” Mr. Trump said, adding that he does plan to make massive changes to other parts of Obamacare. “Either Obamacare will be amended, or repealed and replaced.”

The Wall Street Journal asked asked Mr. Trump about the ongoing protests against his election nationwide. The president-elect said he will make bringing the country together a high priority.

“I want a country that loves each other,” Mr. Trump said. “I want to stress that.”

Mr. Trump added that the best way to ease tensions would be to “bring in jobs.”