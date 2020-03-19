President Trump announces closure of Canadian border during coronavirus outbreak

The U-S and Canada have agreed to close the border for all non-essential traffic. While President Trump says both countries have agreed to the closure, the decision brings a number of other issues with it.

President Trump says the U.S.-Canada border is closing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We want to isolate from the standpoint, we don’t want people coming into contact,” said President Trump.

President Trump says it was a mutual decision with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will not impact the flow of goods across the border.

“It’s nonessential crossings. It won’t affect trade at all,” said President Trump.

“Our governments recognize that it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries,” said Prime Minister Trudeau.

The announcement comes just days after Canada formally approved the U.S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

The new trade deal is expected to go into effect on June 1, but some lawmakers are hoping for a delay.

“The June 1 date presents unique challenges for the us auto industry when it is already facing significant supply chain disruptions due to covid-19,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, (R) Iowa.

Grassley says companies need to get up to speed on the new guidelines under the USMCA deal, and right now that’s not their top concern.