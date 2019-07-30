President Trump approves more funds for 9/11 survivors

(WASHINGTON) – Monday, July 29, was an important day for those who helped in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

First responders at the White House witnessed the end of a months-long battle to secure funding for people who were affected after their work on Ground Zero.

As President Trump signs the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund more than 200 people affected by the terrorist attacks that day look on.

But getting to this point wasn’t as easy as one might think.

Fading resources and a surge in claims forced the fund’s administrator to announce back in February it would need to significantly reduce its awards.



“Our greatest resources from that horrific Tuesday morning are sick and dying and are suffering,” said John Feal, a 9/11 responder.

Comedian Jon Stewart helped fuel a final push. The fund was set to expire in 2020.

“They did their jobs with courage, grace, tenacity, humility. 18 years later, do yours,” Stewart said.

Luis Alvarez was among those first responders.

“I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick, they die.”

Alvarez died shortly after this testimony.

Weeks after Alvarez’s death, the bill passes Congress. Now, the President’s signature ensures compensation for the heroes of that horrific day through the next seven decades