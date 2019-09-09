President Trump cancels secret talks with Taliban after Kabul bombing kills American

President Trump called off peace talks this weekend with Taliban leaders at Camp David in Maryland.

This comes after Thursday’s bombing in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 others.

A Taliban spokesman says before the Camp David negotiations collapsed, the insurgent group had finalized an Afghanistan peace deal with the U.S. and that both sides were satisfied.

The President said he had planned to meet separately with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president on Sunday.



But President Trump said he canceled the talks after the Taliban claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombing that killed an American soldier and 11 others in Kabul.

The President said the Taliban used the attack to strengthen their bargaining position.



On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the decision.

There has been no cease fire as both sides negotiated in recent months.

CBS News has learned plans for the talks were tightly held, even within the administration and caught lawmakers off guard.



U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan 18 years ago, shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks.



A peace deal in Afghanistan could allow the U.S. to begin withdrawing the thousands of American troops that remain in the country.

Thousands of Americans have been killed in Afghanistan since the October 2001 invasion.

Estimates of Afghani civil loses top 100,000.