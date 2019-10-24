President Trump declares victory following Russia-Syria deal

WASHINGTON (CNN) President Trump is claiming victory in Syria after a deal was reached between Russia and Turkey Tuesday.

Yesterday, President Trump announced he’s lifting all economic sanctions against Turkey.

At the White House Wednesday, President Trump praised efforts by his administration to stop the bloodshed in Syria.

“The government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the cease-fire permanent,” said President Trump.

But it was a deal struck between the presidents of Turkey and Russia who plan to jointly patrol the border of Turkey and Syria, establishing a safe zone, and removing Kurds from the border region.

President Donald Trump: We have done them a great service and we have done a great job for all of them. And now we’re getting out,” said President Trump.

The President says he’s keeping a campaign promise to bring all troops in the middle east home. Sentiments recently echoed to CNN by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

“We will temporary reposition in Iraq pursuant to bringing the troops home. So it is just one part of a continuing phase. But eventually those troops are going to come home,” said Esper.

But after the announcement this week that U.S. forces in Afghanistan have quietly been reduced over the last year:

“This is a good time to go beyond just eastern Syria and also express ourselves on the inappropriateness on drawing down in Afghanistan,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican Senate Majority Leader.

Besides some U.S. Troops guarding oil fields in Syria, President Trump says the embattled area is no longer the U.S.’S responsibility.

“Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand,” said President Trump.