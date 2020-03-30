President Trump extends social distancing guidelines through end of April

WASHINGTON- This week was the end of the White House’s 15-day initiative to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But yesterday President Trump announced he’s extending the guidelines on social distancing until the end of April. It comes as the numbers continue to climb – the latest from Johns Hopkins indicates more than 2500 Americans have died and around 142,000 are infected.

President Trump has backed off his goal of reopening the country by Easter.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” said President Trump.

The president extended the federal social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

“When you hear these kind of numbers and you hear the potential travesty, we don’t want to do anything where, you know, we don’t wanna have a spike up,” President Trump said.

The top medical experts on the White House coronavirus task force presented a grim projection.

“Between 80,000 and 160,000 maybe even 200,000 people succumbing to this. That’s with mitigation,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

Dr. Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci say Americans need to stay vigilant and stay home.

“You have the virus going up and you have the mitigation trying to push it down,” said Dr. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director.

While Americans do their part to slow the spread, governors in some of the hardest hit areas are scrambling to help hospitals get the equipment they need.

“We believe that by about April 4th or so in the New Orleans area, we will exceed our capacity for ventilators,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, (D) Louisiana.

“My role is to get every personal protection equipment, every piece I can get, into the state of Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan.

“It’s a lack of tests, a lack of ventilators, a lack of masks,” said Gov. Larry Hogan (R) Maryland.

New York is still the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States. On Sunday, crews worked to build a field hospital in central park.

“So this is the kind of thing you will see now as this crisis develops and deepens,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

President Trump says he hopes the U.S. will be well be on its way to recovery by June 1.

President Trump also predicted the death rate is likely to peak in the next two weeks.