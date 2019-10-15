President Trump hits Turkey with sanctions

WASHINGTON- President Trump has hit Turkey with harsh new sanctions over its military offensive in Northern Syria that’s let ISIS prisoners run free and displaced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

U.S. lawmakers on both sides are challenging the President’s sanctions, saying they’re not enough.

“The President of the United States called on the President of Turkey to stop the invasion. To enact an immediate cease fire and begin negotiations with Kurdish forces in Syria,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

President Trump is slapping Turkey with punishing sanctions in a new executive order: hiking steel tariffs back up to 50% and cutting off negotiations for a trade deal.

This in response to Turkey’s military offensive in Northern Syria..

“It’s not going to solve the problem. The problem is already created by the President giving Turkey a green light to invade Syria. And they took advantage of that green light and now we have this terrible problem,” said Rep. John Garamendi, of California.

President Trump’s decision to pull American troops backing Kurdish fighters in northern Syria has lawmakers on both sides of the political fence.

Drawing lines in the sand in disagreement with that decision, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who usually has the President’s back in tough times and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who says he is “gravely concerned by recent events in Syria.”