President Trump met with boos as he returns to DC

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TOPSHOT – President Donald Trump returns to the White House from playing golf in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital — some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has returned to the White House and a very different Washington, D.C., after losing his reelection bid.

Trump’s motorcade returned from his golf club in Virginia via roads largely cleared of other cars and people Saturday afternoon.

But as he approached the White House, he was welcomed home with boos and raised middle fingers. Chants of “Loser, loser, loser” and profanities were also heard as his motorcade drove by.

Trump has so far refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and is promising legal challenges. He is the first president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

On Saturday morning, President Trump falsely tweeted that he won the election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 67°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 77° 67°

Monday

78° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 78° 70°

Tuesday

80° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 80° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 70°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 64°
Showers
Showers 40% 77° 64°

Saturday

75° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories