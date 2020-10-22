President Trump releases full CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview ahead of air date

News

by: KRQE Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(KRQE) – President Donald Trump has posted his full CBS “60 Minutes” unedited interview with Lesley Stahl on Facebook ahead of the show’s air date which is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25.

The president posted the interview with the caption “Look at the bias, hatred, and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA”.

The president is referring to his Thursday night debate against Democrat Joe Biden that will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

President Trump was interviewed by Lesley Stahl on Tuesday in the White House and CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell interviewed the former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday for the “60 Minutes” episode.

Both interviews along with interviews with their running mates Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will be featured in the hourlong candidates’ edition of “60 Minutes” and will be broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 25 on CBS.

Following President Trump’s release of the interview, CBS News has issued the following statement:

The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. 60 MINUTES, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week.  Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.

CBS News Statement

“60 Minutes” has broadcast excerpts from the interviews with President Trump and Joe Biden.

