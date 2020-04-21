President Trump says he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WJZY) -- North Carolina-based LabCorp announced Tuesday that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The EUA permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire.