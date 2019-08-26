President Trump talks China trade, North Korea missile test

At his first meeting of the day, President Trump seemed to admit he’s not entirely sure about his trade war with China.

But the White House now says what the President meant is that he wishes he raised the tariffs on China even higher.

New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the President he’s not a fan of tariffs.



“Just to register a faint, sheep-like note of our view on the trade war,” said Prime Minister Boris, “we’re in favor of trade peace on the whole.”

All seven world leaders met for a session on the global economy called for by President Trump.

A senior administration official says the White House feels French President Emmanuel Macron is spending too much time on topics such as climate change and gender equality to score political points and isolate President Trump.



Later, the President announced a new trade deal with Japan. President Trump also commented on this weekend’s missile test by North Korea. Kim Jong Un’s regime claims it has now perfected a new rocket launching system.

“I’m not happy about it,” said President Trump. “But again, he’s not in violation of an agreement. “

But these tests do violate UN Security Council resolutions supported by the United States, a fact Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated to President Trump.



“I can understand how the Prime Minister of Japan feels,” said President Trump.

In what came as a big surprise, the Foreign Minister of Iran suddenly showed up. He ended up having a meeting with the President of France, but he left town before having any sort of meeting with President Trump.