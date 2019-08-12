President Trump talks gun control amid push for assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The debate over gun control continues, with President Trump again calling for stronger background checks.

The President says it’s time for Congress to act—and also says he hopes the NRA will get on board.

But the President and the nation’s gun lobby could be in for a tough fight ahead.

President Trump on Friday was confident that some kind of gun reform is possible, even in the face of NRA resistance.

“We have tremendous support for really common sense, sensible, important background checks. I think we can get something really good done,” said President Trump.

Repeatedly this week, the President has pushed for expanded background checks, but stayed away from calls for an assault weapons ban.

“The gun doesn’t pull the trigger. A mind, a sick mind pulls the trigger,” President Trump said.

But the NRA is digging in its heels.

In a statement Thursday, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said “The NRA opposes any legislation that unfairly infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

“I think in the end, Wayne and the NRA will either be there, or maybe will be a little bit more neutral,” said President Trump.

But regardless of whether the President gets the NRA on board, some gun control advocates say the President’s push is a good first step.

“If we are talking about universal background checks, we need that to be a true universal background check so that any gun purchased in this country is bought with a background check,” said Christian Heyne, of Brady.

Heyne is optimistic, but warns any legislation needs to be loophole-free.

“In the past, there has been proposals on the table that have allowed for a lot of gun lobby carve outs.”

So far, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t call Congress back from August recess to vote on gun reform measures, but says the issue will wait until they return in September.

The President says the issue is beyond politics.

“This isn’t a question of NRA, Republican or Democrat,” President Trump remarked.