President visits Dayton and El Paso in wake of mass shootings

President Trump spent Wednesday visiting two cities struck with grief and tragedy in the wake of mass shootings over the weekend.

“Had an amazing day. There were a lot of heroes, a lot of heroes who did amazing work,” said President Trump.

In El Paso, Texas, the President visited a hospital and an emergency operations center to meet with law enforcement officials.

“Met with also the doctors, the nurses the medical staff. They have done incredible job in both places,” the President said.

Earlier in the day, the President met with local officials in Dayton, Ohio before making a stop at a hospital there to meet with medical personnel and some of those affected by last weekend’s mass shootings.

On the ground, the President’s visits were met with both supporters and protesters.

“We still have police officers trying to get around, police officers working, and people trying to get to memorial this only bogs everything down,” said Texas State Representative Cesar Blanco.

“I realize there’s a lot of emotional pain and concern over his visit but I’m the Mayor of all of El Paso and I feel it’s my duty, obligation, my fiduciary duty to meet with the President of it United States,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

The President said Wednesday that he is open to talking about some aspects of gun control legislation.

“Well, I’m looking to do background checks. I think background checks are important,” said President Trump.