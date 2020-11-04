Presidential race still to close to call

(CBS News) – The race for the White House continues. There are still key states, like Georgia and Pennsylvania, counting votes this morning for President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Overnight Mr. Trump expressed confidence that he won, but CBS News has not projected either of the candidates the winner because neither has reached 270 electoral votes.

Former Vice president Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Delaware just after midnight this morning. “I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election,” said Biden.

The race between Biden and President Trump is still up in the air, with a number of states yet to be called.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, mail in vote, it’s going to take a while. we’re gonna have to be patience. It ain’t over til every vote every ballot is counted,” said Biden.

President Trump and his supporters gathered in the White House overnight. “We were ready to win this election, franky we did win this election,” said Trump.

President Trump is confident he’ll come out on top. But he then attacked the process and said he’ll go to court to challenge the results. “We want all voting to stop, but we don’t want them to find any ballots at four in the morning,” said Trump.

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a record number of Americans voted early and by mail. It’s taking longer to count those votes in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“What’s most important is that we have exact results and every vote is counted even if it takes a little longer,” said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

CBS News projects the President held Biden off in Texas, Iowa, and Florida, but Biden held on to Minnesota.

Georgia has yet to be called partly because a water line break at State Farm Arena delayed counting absentee ballots.

Some election workers in Georgia stopped counting overnight, with plans to resume in the early morning. Wisconsin’s officials are working through the night and could be called soon.