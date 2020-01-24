Prison system seeks money to hire more officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama prison officials are asking lawmakers for a $42 million funding increase as the state tries to comply with a federal court order to add 2,200 officers by 2022.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn told lawmakers Thursday that the state continues to struggle with unacceptably high violence because of the combination of overcrowding, understaffing and contraband.

Dunn said the system has increased prison staff by 255 security officers.

A federal judge had ordered the state to add approximately 2,200 officers.