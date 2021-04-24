 

Private island with moat, helicopter pad hits market off Miami coast

News

  • 1 E. Sister Rock in Monroe, Florida is for sale for $11.7 million. (Courtesy photo)
(NEXSTAR) – Ever dreamed of owning your own private island?

If you’ve got $11.7 million in the bank, you’re in luck. An island is for sale off the coast of Miami, and it’s got a private helicopter pad and, perhaps redundantly considering it’s surrounded by ocean, a moat.

If you don’t have a helicopter, the only other way to reach the island is by boat.

On the island itself, there’s a 2,300-sq.-ft. home that’s entirely self-sufficient. It comes with its own water supply, diesel generators, and solar and wind power, according to listing agent Adam Levy.

The home itself contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with gorgeous wood beams across the ceiling. There’s also a detached guest house.

Just a quarter-mile away from the shore, the surrounding waters offer “best in class coral reef snorkeling, fishing, diving, windsurfing & watersports,” according to the listing.

You can view the full listing here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

