Procession for 2nd firefighter killed in Porterville library fire sends remains to coroner’s office

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A procession Thursday morning for the second firefighter killed in Tuesday’s deadly Porterville Public Library fire took Patrick Jones’ remains to the coroner’s office.

The procession left the library site at around 6:20 a.m. for the Tulare County Coroner’s Office in Tulare, according to the Porterville Fire Department.

Jones’ remains were found Wednesday evening within the library building. He was 25.

Thirty-five-year-old Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa also died in the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Here are some pictures and a link to the live procession of firefighter Patrick Jones: https://t.co/ssBRSvcHXO pic.twitter.com/XSFwktXsM0 — Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) February 20, 2020